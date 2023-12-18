KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The twelve songs that will compete in the 38th edition of the coveted Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) were announced yesterday after the third round of the semifinal stage of the nation’s most popular tunes.

The finalists were dominated by the younger generation of composers and lyricists as well as performers.

The songs that will compete for the Juara Lagu title is led by singer-songwriters, with Jangan Mati Rasa Itu (Aina Abdul), Bintang (Hael Husaini), Hasrat (Amir Jahari), Astana (Ernie Zakri/Omar K, Syamel and Syazriq Azeman), Sutera (Aisha Retno/MFMF), Inilah JalanNya (Masdo/Noh Salleh) and Darah (Marsha Milan/Naim Daniel and Firdaus Rahmat).

Also making the list is Santai (Naqiu/Faizal Tahir), Kalam (Shiha Zikir/Iqie Hugh, John Jeeves, Firdaus Rahmat), Kucuma (Wany Hasrita dan Jamal Abdillah/A Ramlee dan Ezra Kong), Waktu (Hasif Upin and Ziana Zain/Iqie Hugh, John Jeeves dan Firdaus Rahmat) and Selagi Ku Ada (Khai Bahar dan Nabila Razali/Amylea).

The 12 finalists were selected from the top 30 best songs from the top charting tunes of the year.

The grand finale of AJL will take place at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on March 3, 2024.

