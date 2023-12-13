KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — King of Mandopop Jay Chou has been named a global ambassador for fashion brand Dior.

The 44-year-old father of three debuted his wardrobe during his recent concert at Bangkok.

Quoting a statement from Dior, Women's Wear Daily reported that Chou "embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, a modernity with a timeless signature” and the new alliance with the Taiwanese celebrates "the special ties uniting Dior and culture in all its forms”.

Chou, a songwriter, director and actor, is considered one of the most popular singers in the Chinese-speaking world, having sold more than 30 million records.

As an actor, Chou is best known for his appearances in 2011’s The Green Hornet and Now You See Me 2 in 2016.

The star recently appeared on the cover of American L’Officiel’s fall 2023 issue wearing Dior menswear by Kim Jones.

Prior to Chou's appointment, Dior had roped in French actor Raphaël Quenard, star of Netflix movie Gold Brick as a brand ambassador last month

Actor Robert Pattinson, K-pop star Jimin of boy band BTS, soccer player Kylian Mbappé, K-pop quintet Tomorrow x Together, aka TXT and Monaco businessman Pierre Casiraghi, the grandson of Grace Kelly are also in the brand's roster.