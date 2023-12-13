KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 —You could almost hear the collective sigh of relief after the last two members of K-pop band BTS, Jimin and Jungkook reported for military training earlier today without any incident.

As families bid farewell to their loved ones entering the training camp, the presence of BTS’s 40 million-strong fanbase Army, once described by Time magazine as a devoted fandom with an unrivalled level of organisation, was notably subdued, reported Allkpop.

Instead, the handful of international fans from Thailand and Japan gathered to catch a glimpse of Jimin and Jungkook, did not cause any disturbance or disruption to traffic.

The rest of Army expressed their support for BTS’s enlistment through various banners which said: ‘Wishing a healthy military service for Sergeant Jungkook and all soldiers’ and ‘Jimin, we love you and we’ll wait for you’.

Large buses sporting the faces of BTS and giant balloons with supportive messages were also spotted at the training centre.

Fellow BTS members RM and V enlisted the day before for mandatory military service lasting 18-20 months as required by South Korean law.

To prevent crowds, BTS agency, Big Hit Music had issued a prior warning: “The entrance ceremony is an occasion for military personnel and their families. We advise fans to avoid visiting the site to prevent any disruptions. Please keep your support and warm wishes in your hearts.”

Last week, BTS members RM and V famously got on their knees to beg their fans not to send them off for military duty via a Weverse livestream.