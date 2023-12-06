KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The four remaining members of K-Pop boyband BTS took time to hold one last livestream to wish fans well before joining the army.

V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook appeared on a livestream yesterday (December 5) on fan platform WeVerse to inform fans on their military service and thanked them for their support.

The members were seen casually hanging out together sharing pizzas whilst reading comments from BTS superfans known as ARMY.

V and Jungkook unveiled their new haircuts before entering the military, V sported a short fringe hairstyle and Jungkook offered a quick glimpse of his buzzcut.

Jimin was still sporting his blonde hair saying to fans that he does not plan to share any pictures of his shaved head.

“Fans don't expect any photos. I'll enlist quietly and be discharged quietly. I don't want to show that side to me,” Jimin said as the members laughed.

RM, who currently has a buzzcut, responded by saying Jimin was a ‘true idol’.

V also confirmed that he would be joining the anti-terrorism task force Special Duty Team (SDT), saying he wanted to challenge himself and come back stronger than before.

“There were articles coming out about the unit I will be enlisting. ARMYs were worried, but honestly, I just wanted to challenge myself by going there,” V said.

“I'm going because I'm willing to take the bull by the horns and I have my own set goal so please do not worry too much please.”

“I am challenging myself but also know how to deflect when needed.”

He also added that he plans to gain weight from 61 kilogrammes to 85 kilogrammes and build enough stamina to ‘not get tired even after 15 concerts’.

The four members promised fans to return safely from their service and said that a year and a half would pass by fast.

They also added that the oldest member Jin will be discharged soon on June 12, 2024 and that ARMY will not be alone.