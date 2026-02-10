KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad was ordered to begin serving a jail sentence today after the Federal Court overturned his acquittal and reinstated his corruption convictions.

According to Malaysiakini, a three-member Federal Court panel chaired by Justice Nordin Hassan allowed the prosecution’s appeal, ruling that the Court of Appeal had erred in setting aside the High Court’s earlier decision.

Isa, a former Umno vice-president, was convicted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in 2021 on nine corruption charges and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment along with a RM15.45 million fine.

He was acquitted in 2024, prompting the prosecution to seek a final review.

Delivering the ruling, Nordin said the High Court’s findings were supported by evidence and consistent with the law, adding that all elements of the offences under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“The trial judge’s conviction on all nine charges is sound and safe,” he said, noting that the appellate court should not have interfered with the original verdict.

Following the decision, the court issued a committal warrant, ordering Isa to be taken into custody.

He is expected to be sent to Sungai Buloh Prison.

Isa, dressed in a brown suit, appeared stunned by the ruling and remained seated outside the dock as the decision was read out.

Moments later, he turned towards the public gallery where his family was seated but was escorted out by court officers before reaching them.

His wife, Bibi Sharliza Khalid, was seen crying openly in the gallery and had to be supported by family members as she was led out of the courtroom.

Isa was convicted over the receipt of bribes linked to the purchase of a Kuching hotel by a Felda subsidiary.

