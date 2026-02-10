ALOR GAJAH, Feb 10 — A family of five was robbed by a group of five men armed with machetes and wooden sticks who broke into their home in Kampung Air Resam, Durian Tunggal here last Saturday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said in the 9pm incident, the victims comprised five family members aged between 23 and 73, including a woman with physical disabilities affecting her legs and hands.

“At the time of the incident, a 50-year-old male victim was packing milk behind his house when the five robbers rushed in through the back door, which was not locked.

“The victim’s wife, aged 45, who saw the incident screamed and ran towards the living room but was stopped by the suspects,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Ahmad said the robbers then tied the man’s hands and covered his eyes before asking if the family had any jewellery, to which he replied they did not.

“The victim was then assaulted on the shoulder and abdomen using a machete before the robbers searched a room at the back of the house and the husband and wife were later brought to the living room.

“The robbers then seized several types of jewellery such as necklaces and earrings worn by the female victim,” he said.

Ahmad said the incident was noticed by a motorcyclist who had come to collect milk in front of the house, prompting the five suspects to flee.

He said the family suffered losses estimated at about RM130,000 involving various jewellery items, including eight sets of gold thali, 10 necklaces (estimated weight 185 grammes), bracelets and a 500-gramme silver bar. — Bernama