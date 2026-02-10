KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The government is studying the feasibility of making the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor accountable to Parliament, in line with efforts to separate the two roles, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said the matter is a policy issue that requires careful consideration and a comprehensive study in terms of legal implications, institutional structure and governance.

“Therefore, this matter is among the elements being examined by the Technical Special Task Force,” she said in a written reply on Parliament’s official website.

She was replying to a question from Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) on the latest status of the government’s efforts to separate the offices of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor and whether there is a proposal to make the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor accountable to Parliament to ensure transparency in the prosecution process in the future.

Azalina also said the Attorney General’s Chambers is finalising the draft Constitution (Amendment) Bill on the separation of the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor to be tabled according to the stipulated timeline.

According to her, the government will first table the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, followed by an Omnibus Bill to amend 19 related laws as well as the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor Remuneration Bill.

Based on the Prime Minister’s direction and mandate in his New Year Address 2026 on January 5, Azalina said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tabling the Constitution (Amendment) Bill at the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament during this sitting.

In addition, Azalina said the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department is also committed to legal and institutional reform efforts through the launch of the Malaysia Accountability Framework (KAM) on January 13.

She said KAM encompasses all legal and institutional reform efforts, including the proposed separation of the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor, which will be implemented on an ongoing basis this year. — Bernama