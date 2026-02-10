IPOH, Feb 10 — Three women were killed in two separate accidents in Batu Gajah and Lenggong last night and early today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said two women aged 34 and 65 were involved in the accident on Jalan Tanjung Tualang near Batu Gajah.

“The fire department received a call at 9.45pm about a collision involving a Perodua Myvi and a Toyota Hilux.

“Both victims travelling in the Perodua Myvi were trapped in the driver’s and front passenger’s seats,” he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi said the department later received a report at 3.56am of a second accident involving a Perodua Bezza which skidded off Jalan Baling-Kuala Kangsar near Lenggong.

He said the accident involved five individuals, including three women and a girl.

“One of the female victims who was trapped in the vehicle was confirmed dead by health personnel at the scene,” he said. — Bernama