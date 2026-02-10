KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has made it clear that he does not consent to pig farming being carried out in any district of Selangor, citing environmental concerns, limited land resources, and the need to protect public well-being.

The Selangor Royal Office issued a statement today in response to remarks by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding a large-scale pig farming project in Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor.

The sultan welcomed the prime minister’s position that pig farms should not be located near residential areas or places that could provoke controversy.

“Pig farming can cause air pollution through foul odours and contaminate rivers and water catchment areas due to the discharge of waste,” the statement said.

It noted that Bukit Tagar, a residential area for Malays and Felda settlers, would likely face opposition from locals, while nearby rivers supply clean water to residents in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya.

The statement added that while modern farming methods can mitigate pollution, the high costs involved make it unfeasible for operators supplying pork only within Selangor.

There is also no guarantee that water contamination could be entirely prevented.

Sultan Sharafuddin stressed that the state’s limited land, coupled with high property values, makes both large- and small-scale pig farming unsuitable.

He suggested that the government issue licences for pork imports to meet the needs of non-Muslims, particularly the Chinese community, while allowing Selangor land to be used for more productive purposes such as housing and development.

“The pig farming issue must be brought to an end as it causes anxiety among all parties and affects the peace and harmony of the community. All parties are urged to respect the sultan’s decree and preserve unity and harmony in the state,” the statement said.