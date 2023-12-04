KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — A performance by Jungkook of K-Pop boyband BTS and American singer Usher has fans screaming for more.

In a 31-second clip posted yesterday, both are seen strutting their stuff to Usher’s 2004 hit Yeah!, in an electrifying performance that has garnered over 12.2 million views and 3.7 million likes.

Captioned ‘Yeah! with@Usher Raymond #StayTuned #StandingNextToYou’, the video is a prelude to Jungkook’s Standing Next To You remix featuring Usher.

Released three days ago on December 1, the highly-anticipated collab is a leading track from Jungkook’s debut album Golden which is already trending number one in several countries.

As fans gushed over the Yeah! dance collab, many said they couldn’t wait for the release of the Standing Next To You music video.

“This collaboration means so much to me, I can’t even explain it,” said a fan.

“JK, you know this song was released when you were still a toddler and now you dance together with Usher!” commented another.

