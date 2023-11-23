KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — A whopping 10,000 applications have been received a day after a global casting call was made to find the next Karate Kid.

Submissions for the worldwide search have come from countries across the globe, including the United States, Canada, the UK, India, Australia, Singapore, Finland, Sweden and South Africa, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The successful candidate will star opposite Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio and is said to be a smart, scrappy character that is skilled in martial arts.

Although the candidate speaks fluent English, conversational Mandarin is seen as a strong plus to play the part.

Previous acting experience is preferred but not necessary, and any background in martial arts, movement, gymnastics and dance is also ideal.

The first movie was released in 1984 with Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and the late Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi.

Then came three sequels, two of which starred Macchio. In 2010, there was a remake led by Chan and Jaden Smith, who is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

While Sony Pictures has yet to release the new film's storyline, it is set to bring Chan and Macchio together for the first time in the series.

The franchise has seen a new wave of popularity with Cobra Kai, a streaming series on YouTube and Netflix featuring Macchio that will soon return for the final sixth season.

The latest Karate Kid film is set to hit theatres December 13, 2024 with filming to begin in spring.