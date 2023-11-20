KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Director Taika Waititi has hinted that Chris Hemsworth might reprise the role of Thor, the ancient Norse god of thunder, once again.

Waititi, who helmed Thor: Ragnarok (2013) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), reportedly told Inverse that he heard Hemsworth and Marvel are currently in discussions about making a fifth Thor movie.

However, Waititi said he will not be part of the upcoming project.

Advertisement

“It’s a very draining process working on these films for two and a half years non-stop,” Waititi told Inverse during an exclusive interview.

Hemsworth debuted as Thor in 2011 and has since led four solo superhero movies, making him the actor with the most solo stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement