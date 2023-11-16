LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 — “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow paid their own personal tributes to the late Matthew Perry yesterday, mourning their beloved but troubled co-star after his shock death last month.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom from 1994-2004, died at the age of 54, having struggled for decades with addiction and related serious health issues.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep,” said Aniston, who played Rachel on the show about six close-knit friends navigating adult life in New York.

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be,” she wrote on Instagram.

Aniston accompanied her post with a screenshot of a text message she received from Perry, in which he wrote: “Making you laugh made my day.”

“It says it all,” explained Aniston.

Schwimmer, who played Ross on the show, posted a favourite photo of himself and Perry, adding: “Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.”

“Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” he wrote.

Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his house in Los Angeles last month. First responders were unable to revive him.

The cause of Perry’s death is not yet known. An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive, and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.

Perry spoke openly about his decades-long battles with addiction and serious health problems.

Celebrity news website TMZ reported that no illicit drugs were found at his home, although several medications were discovered including anti-depressants and anxiety medication.

Referring to Perry’s health issues, Kudrow wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.”

Kudrow, who penned the foreword for Perry’s brutally honest 2022 memoir, concluded: “Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you.

“Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Perry’s co-stars — Aniston, Schwimmer, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc — released a joint statement two days after his passing, and the five reportedly attended a private funeral in Los Angeles earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Cox and LeBlanc each paid their own emotional tributes to Perry on Instagram. — AFP