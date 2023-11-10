KUALA LUMPUR, October 10 — K-Pop girl group IVE has listed Malaysia as part of their first ever tour.

The six-member girl group shared the poster for their tour via social media, listing cities for their Show What I Have tour with Kuala Lumpur scheduled for for February 17, 2024.

Other cities listed in the 27-city list of the Show What I Have world tour are Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, London, Taipei and Hong Kong with multiple cities announced in the US, Japan and Australia.

The tour kicked off with two shows in Seoul last October and the list ends with Sydney on July 28, 2024.

The list however is not conclusive, with more stopovers to be listed in the future.

IVE debuted back in December 2021 under Starship Entertainment and have already released one studio album titled I’ve IVE along with two EP titled Wave and I’ve Mine.

The group is made up of Wonyoung, Yujin, Liz, Rei, Gaeul and Leeseo.