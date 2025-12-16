GEORGE TOWN, Dec 16 — Police arrested six men to assist in investigations into a fight involving a group of individuals in front of a restaurant along Jalan Lenggong, Jelutong here last night.

North-east District police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the local men, aged between 25 and 28, were detained at several locations around the state.

He said investigations found that the incident occurred at about 7.30pm and stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a car between the parties involved.

“Police arrested six men. Four, believed to be the main suspects, were remanded for three days until December 18, while the remaining two were remanded for one day today to assist in investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons or dangerous objects.

Earlier, a 2.24-minute video circulated online showing a group of men fighting by the roadside, with some using helmets to strike one another and damaging a car believed to belong to one of them. — Bernama