BANGKOK, Dec 16 — National equestrian athlete Megan Ding Min Ern trotted to gold in the individual dressage event at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 in Chonburi today.

Riding her brown horse Gaudi Vita, Megan produced an elegant and composed freestyle test, showcasing harmony, precision and control to impress the judges at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in Pattaya.

Her score of 76.525 points proved untouchable, leaving Thailand’s Pawarisa Thongpradup to settle for silver with 71.135 points.

Pawarisa’s compatriot Nynn Puttisombat completed the podium on 70.410 points for bronze.

The SEA Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces: Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama