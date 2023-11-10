KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The BoBoiBoy Galaxy Sori Series Trailer, presented by Monsta, garnered over more than two million views within twenty-four hours after being uploaded across Monsta’s social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.com (Twitter).

Monsta chief executive officer Nizam Abd Razak said the action-packed trailer for the new 3D-animated series, which is nearly two-minute-long, managed to secure a spot on the ‘Trending’ chart on YouTube Indonesia in the ‘Movie’ category.

“We want to ensure that fans can easily access and enjoy the series. That’s why we’ve chosen popular streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube, along with local television TV9, to broadcast the series during the upcoming December school holiday season.

“This series will also be exported to Malaysia’s neighbouring countries, including Indonesia and to strengthen our ties and spread the message of friendship, one of the new characters in BoBoiBoy Galaxy Sori series, named ‘Qually,’ will have its voice dubbed in the Indonesian Language.

“This decision is our earnest gesture to express our gratitude to the unwavering support of dedicated fans, who have remained steadfast supporters of the BoBoiBoy animation,” he said in a statement today.

As an intellectual property company, he said, Monsta is committed to providing high-quality entertainment suitable for viewing by the entire family.

The release of BoBoiBoy Galaxy Sori series and its enthusiastic reception reflect Monsta’s ongoing dedication to delivering ‘feel-good’ content that resonates with audiences of all ages, he added. — Bernama

