KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — After 36 years since cult classic Nayakan was released, director Mani Ratnam and Indian actor Kamal Haasan are reuniting for another gangster film in Thug Life.

Thug Life, which is Haasan’s 234th film, is a star-studded movie that includes Ponniyin Selvan fame Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salman and Trisha.

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman is the music composer for the film.

The film will be produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies owned by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Advertisement

In conjunction with Haasan’s 69th birthday today, the makers of the film revealed the title and the first glimpse of the film yesterday evening.

In the two minutes and 55 second video, Haasan, draped in a robe, introduces himself as Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakan and engages in a close combat with some thugs.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Sakthivel was also the name of Haasan’s character in Nayakan (1987).

Besides Thug Life, Haasan will also be seen in Indian 2, an upcoming sequel to his 1996 vigilante blockbuster helmed by director Shankar.

Haasan is also expected to play a negative role in Kalki 2898AD, slated for release next year, alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.