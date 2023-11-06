KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6— K-pop icon G-Dragon of K-pop is set to appear before police later today for questioning over alleged drug abuse.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, has denied the accusations.

He and his lawyer are scheduled to arrive at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency later this afternoon for the voluntary questioning, reported Yonhap.

The police will conduct a drug test and collect a sample of his urine and hair.

Advertisement

They will also go through his phone history to investigate his relationship with a doctor who allegedly handed him the drugs through a hostess at a bar in Gangnam.

In response, fans from all over the world have rallied to support the frontman of popular boyband Big Band by showing solidarity online with the #Stay Strong G-Dragon campaign which has trended online.

Advertisement