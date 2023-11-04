KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has been summoned by the police for a second questioning on his suspected drug use.

The Parasite actor who was accused of violating the Drug Control Act (marijuana and psychotropic drugs) was called in to the Nonhyeon police station in Incheon, west of Seoul, reported YonHap News Agency.

He has been accused of taking marijuana and psychotropics at the home of a Gangnam high end bar’s hostess since earlier this year.

Lee arrived at the station together with his attorney and will be undergoing questioning by the narcotic crimes investigation unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old was amongst ten people booked by the police on October 19 following a tipoff on illegal drug circulation in Gangnam nightclubs.

Others who have been booked also include K-Pop band BigBang member G-Dragon, or his real name Kwon Ji-yong.

On October 28, during his first questioning, samples were taken from Lee and tested negative via a rapid drug test; however his urine and hair samples have been sent to the National Forensic Service for more accurate results.

Advertisement

The lab-based drug testing is expected to take around a month.

Lee has apologised to the public for his involvement ‘in such a dishonourable affair’ and has vowed to cooperate with the investigation in a truthful manner.

Meanwhile, Korea Herald reported that Lee had previously claimed that the hostess had blackmailed him for unspecified reasons for an amount of 350 million won (RM1.2 million).

The ongoing scandal has also resulted in Lee dropping out of the TV drama No Way Home which is currently in production while two upcoming movies starring Lee have postponed their release dates until next year.

Lee previously won a Screen Actors Guild award for his role in the Academy Award-winning 2019 film Parasite where he played the head of the wealthy Park family.