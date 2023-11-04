KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Fans of pop star Taylor Swift in Argentina have been camping out near the Estadio River Plate stadium for five months in anticipation of the upcoming Eras Tour concert.

Around a hundred fans of the pop star, known as Swifties, are taking turns camping inside four tents from June near the concert venue, in hopes of front row view at the three night concert which will be happening this November 9 to November 11, reported Pitchfork.

A 21-year-old anonymous Swiftie said that she has been juggling between working a part-time job and attending college classes from the small encampment since June.

“I usually tell my dad I’m at a park drinking with somebody, or visiting a friend of mine who lives near the stadium,” she said.

A camper named Carmen has spent more than 300 hours in the tents.

The camp-out is run by two organisers who assign administrators to keep track of the hours spent by fans on a spreadsheet.

Based on a ranking system gathering everyone’s total time spent, those who spent more time in a tent will have a higher chance of being one the first in line.

Made up mostly of young women, no person under the age of 18 are allowed.

Although the general code of practice is for fans to spend time in the tents whenever they’re free, those who are willing to go the extra mile will be given added benefits.

This includes double the hours credit for those who camp out during a storm or those who spend a full night.

To maintain one’s spot for the front rows, campers are required to spend at least one full night and 60 hours in the tents monthly, according to the group’s rules.

Carmen said that their camp out has drawn criticism from the public.

“People are very upset with us camping for some reason.

“Sometimes you’re lying down, and you hear someone scream ‘Go to work!’ at 2am, and It’s like, ‘You’re the one who’s outside of a tent shouting at 2 in the morning - aren’t you supposed to work tomorrow?

“Does it really affect you that much? I’m the one who’s sleeping on the street, not you.”

Ya estamos haciendo fila para the weeknd Dia 2! pic.twitter.com/YZUgkK9Xxz — Acampo x vos (@AcampoXvos) October 19, 2023

The campers also have to face football fans during match days as the stadium is home to the football club Club Atletico River Plate, though the Swifties have a police officer guarding them behind a row of fences placed there.

Although football fans sometimes shout at their tents, no major disturbances have taken place.

The Swifties pass the time in the tents by catching up with their studies, making friendship bracelets and chatting with fellow campers.

Their daily routines include going to nearby gas stations or convenience stores for bathroom breaks, hot water refills and food.

As the Buenos Aires’ Eras Tour concert inches closer, fans are both getting more anxious and excited.

After taking a break from her last four concerts in Mexico City from August 24 to August 27, Taylor Swift is back on the road for her Eras Tour concert with Bueno Aires being the opening dates for her Latin America stretch.