KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Singer Shila Amzah has admitted to suffering from burnout that has left her wondering if she should just quit her singing career.

“I’m so burnt out,” said the 33-year-old on an InstaStory recently.

“I don’t know if I’m making the right decision with regards to my career.

“I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately and I don’t know how to fix it.”

But she refrained from giving details and revealing the source of her burnout, reported Kosmo.

Some have speculated that it’s because of her family problems or her declining performance on season three of TV show Famili Duo.

A month ago, Syada Amzah, Shila’s younger sister, revealed on InstaStory that she expected to be evicted after people turned up to view the house that she and their mother were living in.

Things got worse when Shila responded on Instagram that despite working from a young age, she didn’t have a bank card or IC with her until she was 28 after every aspect of her life had been controlled all this time.

She also touched on reasons for wanting to sell the family bungalow, and the attitudes of Syada and brother Amir Syafiq which provoked their mother to step forward and say her piece.

Last Sunday, Shila’s concert performance with brother Amir Syahir on Family Duo 3 saw them drop in position after two weeks of being second runner-up.