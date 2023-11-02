KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert are back in their roles from the 2004 comedy film, except this time as adults.

In a Walmart commercial released yesterday, Cady, Karen, and Gretchen returned in their roles, as adults and overseeing the next generation of ‘mean girls’ at North Shore High School.

Gretchen is now a mum taking care of her daughter who is a student at North Shore, Cady is now the school’s guidance counsellor, and Karen is a weather reporter.

Advertisement

“It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” Lohan told Variety.

“It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years,” Chabert said.

“We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to,” said actor Daniel Franceze who reprised his role of Damian Leigh.

Advertisement

This will be the first in a series of new commercials airing every Wednesday (the day that the ‘Plastics’ from the film wear pink) promoting their Black Friday sales.

Black Friday, a one-day sales extravaganza that takes place a day after Thanksgiving.

The aim of the ‘Mean Girls’ ad campaign offers deals and prices before the actual day itself on November 24 and for Cyber Monday on November 27.

Cyber Monday is the e-commerce promotions that happen the Monday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to shop online.