KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Can crashed cars have a price tag of millions of dollars?

Well, one smashed by Hollywood star, Leonardo Dicaprio can.

The white 1989 Lamborghini Countach, totalled by Dicaprio in his 2013 film,The Wolf of Wall Street, is headed for auction in Abu Dhabi, UAE on November 25.

The crunched up supercar is expected to sell for between US$1.5 million and US$2 million (RM7.15 million and RM9.54 million) according to Daily Mail.

Global auction house Bonhams Cars that is putting the Lamborghini under the hammer described the vehicle as “a time capsule of the legendary movie’s extravagance and debauchery”

Bonhams Cars said the Lamborghini shared the screen with Dicaprio for approximately three minutes and 11 seconds in the movie.

The auction house said the film’s director Martin Scorsese further damaged the Lamborghini with an additional car and a flatbed truck to give it a “more wrecked appearance” after he found damages from the actual stunt sequence were “not severe enough”.

The car’s new owner will also take home an outfit of Jordan Belfort, the convicted former Wall Street stockbroker, whose memoir inspired the film.

Other complimentary offerings include a chair and clapboard signed by Scorsese, Dicaprio and his co-star, Margot Robbie, along with two crew hoodies and two DVDs of the movie.