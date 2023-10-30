KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Former K-Pop boyband member EXO Kris Wu, who is currently serving 13 years sentence for rape and sexually assaulting multiple women, is actively involved in activities in prison in hopes of reducing his sentence.

The 32-year-old, who is currently appealing his sentence, is reportedly involved in creating positive music while behind bars that are aimed at accumulating credits that could help in reducing his sentence, Dim Sum Daily.

It cited sources claiming that Wu who was sentenced last November, has gradually adapted to his new environment, waking up at 8am daily followed by morning regimen before participating in collective work duties, including operating a sewing machine and involved in the production of various handicrafts.

After lunch, work continues at 1.30pm until 5.00pm when inmates return to their cells.

During the free time, Wu and his fellow inmates are allowed to engage in activities for two hours, they gather to watch the evening news before it is lights-out at 10.00pm.

The Chinese-Canadian star originally shot to fame as a member of EXO, before going solo in 2014.

Initial accusations in 2021,began with 19-year-old student Du Meizhu accusing Wu of date-raping her when she was 17, resulting in public criticism and luxury brands dropping deals with him.

Along with his prison sentence, Reuters reported that Wu will have to pay RM390 million after he concealed his personal income and other tax crimes in 2019 and 2020.