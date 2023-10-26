KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Former leader of K-pop boy band BigBang, G-Dragon, has been booked by Korean police for alleged drug abuse on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is being investigated for breaching the Narcotics Control Act, The Korea Herald reported, quoting local media that cited the Incheon Metropolitan Police.

Police said investigations on G-Dragon are unrelated to the investigations into the alleged drug use of Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun.

In 2011, G-Dragon was also linked to another drug scandal where he admitted to using ganja at a club in Japan.

Authorities, however, dropped the case when he said he was unaware of the substance he was given then.

Meanwhile, Soompi reported that BigBang’s former label YG Entertainment had distanced themselves from G-Dragon’s controversy as the rapper was no longer under their agency.

The agency had previously said their exclusive contract with G-Dragon had expired in June.

