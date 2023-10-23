KUALA LUMPUR, October 23 — Being surprised with a car is a dream, especially when it’s a key fob for a luxury ride.

For comedian Achey or his real name, Mohd Nasir Hamzah, it remains a dream after a gift by wife Nor Hasanah Yahaya turned out to be a hilarious prank that has tickled many on TikTok.

In the two-minute video captioned simply as ‘a little surprise for him’, Hasanah begins the recording showing Achey leaving petrol station.

As Achey steps into their car, Hasanah proceeds to greet him before placing a ‘Mercedes’ key fob into his hand.

A shocked Achey immediately responds with "why are you wasting money on this" as Hasanah replies it was a gift of appreciation for all his hard work.

Achey excitedly jumps of their car, and 'searches' for his brand new ride, before eventually realising that the key fob - was a lighter.

The 37-year-old returned to the car, bursting into laughter as his wife and daughter explained that they bought the lighter from the petrol station earlier.

"Ya Allah this is a lighter!

"I almost went to someone else’s car thinking it was mine,” Achey exclaims to his wife in the video.

Hasanah’s video has been viewed over two million time, with over 200,000 likes along and comments from amused social media users.

"He still went looking for the car even though he said it was a waste earlier,” commented user Puan CINDA.

"Her prank actually made Achey run looking for the car,” said 'alang leda'.

"Hahaha, he really just got out of the car without asking any questions,” replied Mommies.