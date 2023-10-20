KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — A tour bodyguard of American popstar Taylor Swift who went viral has returned to Israel to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reserves, according to Israel's official Instagram account announced.

“I have a pretty great life in the US, a dream job, great friends, and a comfortable home,” the former bodyguard told Israel Hayom.

“I didn’t have to come here, but I couldn’t stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes.”

Swift’s bodyguard previously went viral in July after videos surfaced on social media of him actively doing his job while the singer was greeting fans.

Online users complimented the bodyguard on his eyes and well-built body, stating he was doing a good job protecting their idol.

Meanwhile, the Bad Blood singer has yet to make a statement on the ongoing war in the Middle East during the release of her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Fans of Swift known as Swifties were vocal on social media against the Israel’s social media associating her with Israel, insisting that she would not support their actions.