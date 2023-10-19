KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Taiwanese television presenter Nono Chen has been summoned by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for the second time in an ongoing probe that he sexually assaulted several women.

The 52-year-old was summoned on Wednesday where he was taken to a private room to confirm whether certain features of his body part matched the description by his victims, Taiwan News reported.

The body search was conducted after a two-hour interrogation, the portal added.

The probe began in June after social media influencer Anisa accused him of several sexual acts that included sexual harassment, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, forced indecency and sexual assault of an underage girl.

After the bombshell by Anisa, several women came forward to accuse Chen of similar acts.

Chen was first questioned in August before being released on NT$500,000 (RM73,516) bail.

Following the allegations, Chen announced that he would retire from the entertainment industry.

Prior to the body search, authorities also searched Chen's residence.