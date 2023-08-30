STOCKHOLM, Aug 30 — ABBA star Agnetha Faltskog said she will release a new single on Thursday, relaunching her solo career at the age of 73.

Faltskog, lead singer alongside Anni-Frid Lyngstad of the hugely successful Swedish pop band which formed in 1972, released her last solo album a decade ago.

“World Premiere of Where Do We Go From Here? on @bbcradio2 with @zoetheball — tune in on Thursday 31 August from 8.30am (3.30pm Malaysian time),” she said on the social media platform late on Tuesday.

ABBA won legions of fans around the world with enduring hits such as Dancing Queen and Fernando and triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their performance of Waterloo. — Reuters