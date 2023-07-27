KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Future Sound Asia (FSA) and the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) will work together to create a ‘new framework’ for future music festivals.

This is in response to the controversial incident involving the UK band The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy at Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2023 that led to the cancellation of the remaining two days of the three-day event.

FSA founder Ben Law said the company, who was organiser of GVF 2023 has always had a ‘productive working relationship’ with Puspal in getting the approvals for international acts and went through the same screening process with The 1975.

He condemned Healy’s behaviour that broke their strict policy of no smoking, no drinking, no swearing.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the regulations and guidelines set by our authorities and to maintain the trust our community has placed in us,” Law said in a press conference this afternoon.

Law was joined by (from left to right) Alife President Rizal Kamal, chairman Para Rajagopal and Wan Alman . — Image : Malay Mail/Photo by Hari Anggara

“We will learn from this isolated incident and together with Puspal, we are looking forward to possibly devising a framework which would specifically cater to the unique characteristics of multi-day and multi-act music festivals.”

Law also said that FSA will continue to protect the safety and cultural sensitivities of Malaysians without hindering international events.

The 1975’s performance was cut short last Friday night when Healy, visibly drunk, began to go on an expletive rant against the country’s anti-LGBT laws and before kissing his bassist Ross MacDonald.

FSA entertainment director Wan Alman said that their team told the band’s manager to shut down the show as Healy began his rant.

They eventually had to let the authorities intervene once the band’s manager was reportedly ‘hesitant’ to stop the band.

The 1975 previously performed in Good Vibes Festival 2016 without any trouble.