KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Veteran Taiwanese filmmaker Sylvia Chang will be coming to Kuala Lumpur to receive a lifetime achievement award this weekend (July 29th).

The actress will receive the award at the sixth Malaysian International Film Festival (MIFFest) Golden Global Award Ceremony at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, 8pm.

She will be awarded for her ‘contributions to the industry that have left a lasting impact’ and her ‘unforgettable performances and critically acclaimed films that have resonated with audiences worldwide’, according to MIFFest.

Chang began her career in the 1970s as an actress at age 18, most famously appearing in the Aces Go Places film series.

From the late 1980s onwards, she began writing, producing, and directing critically acclaimed films such as Passion, 20 30 40, and Love Education.

She is now a renowned voice in the Asian film industry, being a jury member for the 42nd Berlin International Film Festival and the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

The jury of the sixth MIFFest is led by acclaimed Hong Kong director Johnnie To featuring Vietnamese actress Truong Ngoc Anh, Japanese director Ryuichi Hiroki, Malaysian comedian Zizan Razak, and Singaporean director Eric Khoo.

The sixth MIFFest is currently ongoing, running from July 23 to 29, for more information visit here.