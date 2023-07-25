KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The memorial service of Chinese-American singer-songwriter Coco Lee will be streamed live on YouTube this July 31.

Her sister Nancy made the announcement through a clip uploaded on her nearly set up channel yesterday (July 24).

Speaking in Mandarin, Nancy said Coco's fans are based all over the world and many of them would not be able to attend the service.

“So on July 31 at 4pm, I will be doing a livestream here,” she said, hoping that her effort would allow more fans to join the service and accompany Coco on her final journey.

It was previously reported that Coco would be cremated on August 1 after the funeral services at Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point.

Coco, 48, passed away on July 5 despite the best efforts of the hospital team to save her from a coma.

Her family had then said that she attempted to take her own life at her home before being sent to the hospital.

Her sisters also revealed that Coco had been seeking professional help for depression ‘for a few years’ but her condition ‘deteriorated’ over the last few months.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).