KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Comic trio Syahmi Sazli, Asif Suhaimi and Yoe Parey celebrated their win at the 35th Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian (ABPBH 35) by giving their fans a thank-you gift of sugar, salt and soya sauce.

The packages, presented on a table next to their trophy, were seen being given away at Syahmi’s shop in Kelantan in an Instagram video posted yesterday.

Much to the delight of gathered fans, everyone got a chance to hold the coveted trophy and pose with the Kelantanese comic trio who shot to fame as YouTube celebrities.

Instagram users were quick to commend them for staying humble and giving back to their community.

“So different from the rest by celebrating with their fans,” said one.

“Thank you Syahmi, Asif and Yoe for bringing the trophy back to Kelantan,” said another.

Syahmi, Asif and Yoe won the Popular Viral Comic Award at the ABPBH 35 on July 21.

At the press conference, Syahmi said they were grateful for their win and would continue working on more content to entertain their fans, reported Oh Bulan!