KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A team of lawyers from Thomas Philip Advocates & Solicitors is rallying artists and vendors who have been affected and are facing losses as a result of the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2023 in a planned suit against English pop rock band The 1975.

The remaining two days of the festival was cancelled after band frontman Matty Healy's expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws and kiss with a male band member onstage which led to the calling off of the event.

Firm founder and managing partner Mathew Thomas Philip made the announcement on Facebook, saying that the firm already has a pro bono team working on a draft for the class action suit by local artists and vendors against the band.

“If there is any further information that you may possess and which may have a bearing on the suit against The 1975, such as the location of the assets 1975, please contact our pro bono team. Thank you,” he stated in the post.

The townhall meeting for all those affected has been widely shared on social media. –Twitter/Thomas Philip

The call for a townhall meeting with artists and vendors affected has made its round on social media.