SHAH ALAM, Dec 5 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today graced a Yasin recital, tahlil and doa selamat ceremony held in conjunction with his 80th birthday celebration at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, here.

Also in attendance was the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

At the mosque, His Royal Highness was welcomed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir and the Grand Imam of the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Datuk Muhammad Farhan Wijaya.

The Yasin recital, tahlil and doa selamat, led by Anhar, was joined by around 1,000 congregants, including state government leaders, officers and personnel from security forces serving in Selangor.

After the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin performed Friday prayers and listened to a sermon titled Kesejahteraan Ummah di Bawah Naungan Sultan Berdaulat (The Well-Being of the Ummah Under the Patronage of a Sovereign Sultan), delivered by Muhammad Farhan, who also led the Friday prayers.

The sermon explained that in Islam, the sultanate is not merely a symbol of the throne and status, but serves as a pillar of justice within a governance system.

It also touched on the role of the Sultan as Ulil Amr (ruler), who bears a great responsibility in safeguarding religion, uniting the people and ensuring just administration.

It concluded with a reminder for people to appreciate Ulil Amr’s role, support the state’s development efforts, and remain grateful for the blessings of peace, while praying for the continued well-being of Sultan Sharafuddin and his subjects. — Bernama