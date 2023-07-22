KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — After four decades in the local music scene, iconic rock band Search still has the ability to surprise their fans.

Such as the introduction of their 17-year-old sessionist drummer Naimi Daimi who showed her skills on the skins at Search’s set at the recent Nusafest 2023 on July 8 which grabbed the attention of local fans.

Naimi will join the band for a special segment with the band this August 12 at the upcoming Fantasia Bulan Salju concert at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting as well as at the Hausboom Music festival happening this September 9 and 10.

Search guitarist Hillary Ang told the media at a recent press conference that he was the one who ‘discovered’ Naimi after a friend of his shared a video of Naimi rocking out to a Japanese rock song.

He then forwarded it to band members Datuk Amy and Nasir.

“Amy was the first to reply saying that having her as a sessionist drummer for Search is not a bad idea. And then Nasir asked me to try her out by asking her to play one of our more challenging songs and she executed it well.

“However it still didn’t convince Nasir enough and he asked her to try out a few more songs.

“The reason Nasir requested many songs is because in the band, the bass and the drums need to be in full chemistry with each other,” Ang said.

Hillary said that Pelesit Kota was amongst the songs that they tested Naimi with and she aced it.

Meanwhile Naimi admitted that their initial meet up was a bit awkward however the friendly and easy-going nature of Search members left her warming up to them in no time.

She said that she has been studying Search’s songs and it was her father who introduced her to the legendary rock band.

“Not many people at school know that I played the drums and they didn’t expect it.

“After Nusafest 2023, a lot of them were like ‘Naimi, are you playing for Search now?’, many came to congratulate me as well,” she said.

Search will be taking the Fantasia Bulan Salju show to Melbourne, Australia this October 14. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Naimi's debut appearance resonated well with Search fans with many applauding the band for their effort in giving young generational talent a chance.

Both Amy and Nasir described Naimi as a diamond that needs to be polished and they are impressed with the youngster’s commitment and passion and are looking forward to seeing her full potential.

Meanwhile, Amy revealed that Search has already been booked for a show in Australia this October and Singapore in January next year.

Search will be bringing their Fantasia Bulan Salju show to Festival Hall in Melbourne this October 14 and tickets are expected to go on sale later next week.

Festival Hall is a well-known venue and has previously hosted legendary names in the music industry including The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra as well as more recent artists such as Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and Rage Against the Machine.

The band is also expected to rock Singaporean fans at the Star Theatre next January 19.

Amy also confirmed that Naimi will be joining them in their upcoming tour while Nasir added that they want to let Naimi experience the excitement for her herself.

“Since the Genting concert will be a two and a half hour show, our other sessionist drummer Arthur will be there as well because this is unlike the half hour show in Nusafest or Hausboom Music, it's going to be a long journey.

“And this will be the perfect opportunity for (Naimi) to experience everything for herself. Because you can’t buy experience, she needs to be with us and see it for herself,” Nasir said.