KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back with a bang as fans get all worked up over the newly released trailer of Oh My God 2.

The trailer which the 55-year-old actor posted on Instagram yesterday has already garnered over 848k likes with delighted fans singing praises.

“What a performance, he’s so versatile,” said one.

“Every scene is giving me goosebumps,” said another.

“Again, a masterpiece,” said a third.

While most agree that the entrance scene of Akshay as Lord Shiva was the best part of the trailer, some were not happy over his chiselled body as it reminded them of Akshay’s character in the 2016 movie Dishoom.

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster OMG, a satirical comedy drama based on the highly-acclaimed Gujarati play Kanji Virrudh Kanji, which inspired the Australian 2001 Billy Connolly movie, The Man Who Sued God.

Akshay’s 116th movie, OMG which sheds light on how money is made in the name of religion, was a hit with audiences worldwide for its honesty, heartfelt drama and humour.

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, OMG 2 is scheduled to be released next month.