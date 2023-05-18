KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Aspiring Asian male actors can now stand a chance to appear in a movie with legendary martial arts star Jackie Chan.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is looking for an Asian male actor to co-star alongside Chan in an upcoming untitled martial arts film, Mothership reported.

The studio released an open casting call on Instagram yesterday for a leading man, open only to Canada and Asia-based applicants.

According to the casting call, the film will be directed by Jonathan Entwhistle of the Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This and cast by PoPing AuYeung, casting director of Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Applicants will be auditioning for a character named Li Fong, a ‘smart, scrappy and skilled fighter’, who is a 17-year-old Chinese boy.

AuYeung is looking for actors who speak fluent Mandarin and English and must have martial arts or athletic training.

The actor must be 18 years old by August 15, 2023, have enough time to train from July and be available from September to December for filming in Canada.

Applicants will have to submit their personal information, a stunt reel showing off their fighting skills and an introduction video on why they will fit the role in English and Mandarin.

Those interested can try their luck to star alongside Chan by completing a Google Form here.