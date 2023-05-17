KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Malaysian fans of British band Coldplay snapped up all general tickets within three hours earlier today.

According to a Facebook post by concert organiser Live Nation Malaysia, the general tickets which went live at 10am were sold out by around 1pm.

“We would like to thank everyone for your extraordinary overwhelming support towards Coldplay live in Kuala Lumpur,” the post wrote.

The organiser also warned the public against buying tickets from unauthorised third parties and resellers who hike up the original price, known as scalpers.

“By purchasing tickets through these non-authorised points of sale, buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible,” Live Nation Malaysia said.

Many Malaysian Coldplay fans shared on social media that they were able to secure their seats smoothly after facing difficulties in getting CIMB presale tickets yesterday.

A success for 3 tickets!! 2 birthday gifts tickets for + 1 ticket for myself.Take away food, eating outside is forbidden this month.Standing is a way to go! #golive #ColdplayinMY #COLDPLAYinKL #ColdplayKualaLumpur pic.twitter.com/p9ZmgjLhKU — SLEEPY Head (@mishzguafa) May 17, 2023

Despite the overwhelming number of tickets sold, some fans were still not able to get their tickets in time.

Multiple users reported that they did not get their tickets even though they were in the waiting cue as early as 8am.

My Coldplay ticket journey :8:45am : ready9:01am : refresh mcm nak mampos9:15am : pre-que10am : queueing11:45am : still queueing12:27pm : tahu tahu sold out.#COLDPLAYinKL — o (@oyiendrws) May 17, 2023

Meanwhile, other users wanted the organiser to add a second show in Malaysia for the hardcore fans who weren’t able to get tickets.

It’s sad for us hardcore fans trying to get tickets for @coldplay live in Malaysia. Phil, hope that you and the boys willing to add another 2nd show in KL @coldplay @ColdplayMsia @coldplayxtra #ColdplayLiveInKL — Dania (@daniavio) May 17, 2023

Coldplay will be performing their Music Of The Spheres World Tour concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 22.