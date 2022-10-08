Flanagan (foreground in left image) and his team were exhilarated after 'The Midnight Club' made it into the Guinness World Records. — Pictures via ig/flanaganfilm

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Come prepared to watch Netflix’sThe Midnight Club with pillows or a friend to snuggle with as the series has recorded the most jumpscares in a single TV episode.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, known for his horror series such as Haunting of Bly Manor, he and his team received a certificate presented by the official Guinness World Records adjudicator Andrew Glass for the “most scripted jump scares in a single TV episode”, Collider reported.

The award was given during a New York Comic Con panel two days ago.

The American horror mystery-thriller series which premiered yesterday starts at a manor in Brightcliffe where eight hospice residents meet up to tell sinister stories.

Set in the 90s, the members are teens facing terminal illnesses who choose to live out their remaining days with dignity, and sneak out to the library, and tell each other “ghost stories”,The Verge reported.

Based on the book by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club is the fourth series project developed by Flanagan and his creative partner Trevor Macy.

The series main cast comprises actors such as Imam Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Matt Biedel, Zach Gilford, and Rahul Kohli.

Flanagan is also currently one of the most important voices in contemporary horror with a career in movies and series that uses the supernatural to deal with human issues.

Among his other notable projects include Stephen King’s movie adaptation of Doctor Sleep and Hush.