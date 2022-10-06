Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin at a press conference in conjunction with her exclusive performance at Persada Johor International Convention Centre in Johor Baru, October 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — Malaysia’s top artiste, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin will not mind if her eldest daughter wants to follow in her footsteps to become a singer one day.

However, she can’t help feeling concerned if Siti Aafiyah Khalid, 4, would be able to handle the rigours of show business and would be happier if Aafiyah chose another profession.

“I have been through the trials and tribulations of showbusiness for 26 years, I am thankful that my parents took good care of me and managed to overcome it.

“But as a mother, I worry about whether my child can do it or not, whether she will succeed or otherwise. However, I would be happier if she chooses to be a businesswoman or something else,” she said at a press conference in conjunction with her exclusive performance “A Night To Remember” at Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

She said this when asked to comment on whether she would support Aafiyah if she chose to become a singer following several viral videos on social media recently showing her daughter singing.

Siti said becoming an artiste is not easy and not as glamorous as people think.

“Aafiyah can still choose what she wants to be when she grows up. Her father would love for her to become a businesswoman and take over the business someday.

“However, besides an extraordinary talent, having mental and physical endurance is just as important. It’s not easy to be an artiste. It’s not as glamorous as we thought neither it is a bad thing. It is important to know how to handle difficult situations,” she said.

Meantime, “A Night To Remember” will showcase an exclusive performance tailored for her fans on November 18 and 19.

Siti will sing 20 songs with special appearances by singers Aina Abdul and Khai Bahar.

“I will make sure that each of my performances will be remembered by the fans. In the show, I will belt out my hits with a different twist.

“The collaboration involving great artistes like Aina and Khai is among the attractions as well as other segments,” she said.

A total of 35 per cent of tickets have been sold since they went on sale on October 4 with ticket prices starting at RM299.

The performance targeting 5,000 fans will be her first in 10 years since the last concert in Johor. — Bernama