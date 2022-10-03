Beloved singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza ‘took the courage’ to ask for a selfie with Korean star Lee Min-ho. — Screencapture via Instagram/ctdk

KUALA LUMPUR, October 3 — Local celebrity Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza may have countless fans. But the songtress herself turned into fangirl recently when she met famous South Korean star Lee Min-ho.

She took to social media to share her experience of sneaking a selfie with Lee during the Cuckoo Appreci8th Anniversary Concert at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

"We had to follow each rule set by Lee Min-ho’s management, which did not allow any unofficial pictures taken,” she said in her post.

"But when I was on stage with him I couldn’t let go of a golden opportunity.

The singer shared how her hands moved ‘as fast as lightning’ when the Korean actor agreed to take the selfie, in fear of security confiscating her phone.

"I told myself if any bodyguards came on stage I would defend myself with Mat Kilau silat.” the singer added.

During the concert, Min-ho expressed his admiration for Malaysian singers, especially Siti, for being ‘superb and world-class’.

"Hello Malaysians. Saya sayang kamu!" Lee shouted to fans.

Siti performed four hit songs alongside other local artists such as Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Jaclyn Victor, and Misha Omar.

Siti and Lee have been ambassadors for Cuckoo, a South Korean household home electronics company since 2020 and 2022 respectively.