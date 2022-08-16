Multiple Grammy-award winning artist, Billie Eilish as well as famous K-pop girl's group (G)-Idle will be performing in Malaysia for the first time ever. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ Billie Eilish and (G)I-dle.

KUALA LUMPUR, August 16 — Live concerts are finally returning to Malaysia after a challenging period over the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just months away from lowering the curtains on 2022, Malay Mail has compiled a list upcoming live shows that will be happening in Malaysia until March 2023.

From top K-pop acts, to Bollywood, to multi award-winning Western artists slated to perform in Malaysia as well as local favourites, 2023 is looking to be a huge year for live events as well.

August 2022

The August line-up for you to party with. — Picture via Twitter and Facebook/ Billie Eilish, Betadia Malaysia and Kunto Aji.

For the first time ever, multiple Grammy-award winning artist, Billie Eilish will be gracing the stage at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this August 18 for her Happier Than Ever: The World Tour concert.

The 21-year-old singer will be starting her Asian tour from Manila, Philippines on August 13 and will conclude it in Tokyo, Japan on August 26.

On August 19, Indonesian singer, and songwriter Kunto Aji, who won the Best Alternative Male/Female Solo Artist at the 2019 Indonesia Music Awards, will be performing at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

He will be performing together with a band specially flown from Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Bollywood’s playback singer and performer, Jubin Nautiyal is also heading to Malaysia this August 26 where he will be performing alongside 15 professional musicians at the Plenary Hall, KLCC.

Concert-goers have been promised a two-hour set of performance consisting around 20 songs to be performed by Jubin.

On August 27, famous South Korean artist, Rain, is set to perform at Betadia Night taking place at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

The 40-year-old will also be joined by Malaysian Mandopop singers Andrew Tan and Jess Lee.

Although admission is free, concertgoers need to get an e-ticket in advance.

For more information, please click here.

Meanwhile, famous Indonesian rock band, Nidji along with Anugerah Juara Lagu 36 winners in homegrown band Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) will be playing on August 31 at the City Concert x The Fest happening at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

September 2022

(G)I-dle is heading to Zepp KL this September 9 while it's two days of music at the Good Vibes: Weekender on September 23 and 24. — Picture taken via Instagram and Twitter/ Good Vibes Festival and (G)I-dle.

K-pop girl group (G)I-dle turns up the heat in September, taking centre stage at Zepp, Kuala Lumpur.

This will be part of their Just Me ()I-Dle world tour which took off in South Korea in June following their newly released album I Never Die last march.

On September 10, legendary Indonesian rock band, Dewa19, will be performing at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil in conjunction with their 30 Years of Dewa19 Anniversary Tour.

The band will be featuring four vocalists including those have fronted the band before in Ari Lasso, Once Mekel, Virzha as well as Ello.

Meanwhile on September 23 and 24, get ready for a two-day event filled with both local and international acts at the Good Vibes: Weekender, taking place at the Sunway Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

The festival will be headlined by not one but two K-pop megastars in former 2NE1 frontwoman CL as well as member of the South Korean boy band GOT7's, Jackson Wang.

Also joining the lineup are UK-based pop duo, Oh Wonder, American R&B singer, Pink Sweat$ along with indie-electronic singer and producer, Shallou.

Amongst the local acts that will also be gracing the stage include girl group Dolla, indie disco pop band, Late Night Frequency as well as genre-fluid band, The Peachskins along with rappers, Joe Flizzow and Sonaone.

October 2022

Indonesian indie folk band, Fourtwnty as well as Canadian singer Justin Bieber in action in Malaysia this October. — Picture via Instagram/ Fourtwntymusic and AEGPresentsAsia.

Meanwhile, October will kickstart with a two-day showcase by Indonesian indie folk band Fourtwnty at Zepp KL on October 1 and 2.

The solo concert coined as Heliotropisme initially was planned for just one night.

The band has however decided to add another date following demand from the public.

Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber will be proceeding with his Justice World Tour live at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this October 22 following his recovery from battling with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which caused the singer to suffer facial paralysis.

Danish soft-rock crooners Michael Learns To Rock will be returning to Malaysia this October 22 where they will be performing at the Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands.

The showcase will be part of their Back On The Road world tour.

Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Calum Scott will also be returning for the second time in a live concert at the Plenary Hall in KLCC on October 27.

This will be part of his Bridges world tour which kickstarted in August 2022.

Taking on a twist on live performances, the Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands will be hosting a hologram concert of the late Taiwanese singer, Teresa Teng.

Coined as the Teresa Teng ‘The Legend’ Hologram Concert, Resort World Genting in collaboration with California-based visual effects and digital production house, Digital Domain, will be showcasing state-of-the-art holography featuring the late songstress this October 29.

On October 29 and 30, the Plenary Hall in KLCC will be hosting a charity concert called Rhythm of Legends: Live in Concert featuring local performers such as Zamani, Datuk Hattan, Mawi, One Nation Emcees, Asmidar and Rojer Kajol.

The charity concert is aimed at collecting funds to be directed to local NGOs as well as the under-privileged community.

November 2022

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza will be serenading at the Plenary Hall, KLCC this November 5 and 6 while Indonesian rock band Gigi will be heading to Zepp, KL this November 5. — Picture via myticket.asia Mytickets.com.my

Atlanta-based rapper, singer and producer, Russ, kicks off November with his show at Sunway’s Surf Beach this November 3.

The show will be part of his The Journey is Everything World Tour and it’ll mark the rapper's second time performing in Malaysia.

Hong Kong's Joey Yung will be performing at the Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands on November 5.

The first Chinese female singer to ever grace the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2011, Yung's show is called Love in Genting.

November will also see another famous Indonesian rock band taking the centre stage at Zepp KL in Gigi.

Slated for a November 5 showcase, the 11 Januari band's KL show is called Gigi ‘Nakal’ di Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian songbird Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza will be performing a two-day set at the Music of the Soul: An Evening with Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza live from the Plenary Hall, KLCC this November 5 and 6.

The award-winning singer will be joined by legendary rocker, Datuk Awie, who will be Siti’s guest of honour at the show.

American pop rock band LANY is also heading to Malaysia for a second time.

The group will continue their A November To Remember Tour in Asia starting from November 1 at Zepp, New Taipei and will be performing at the Axiata Arena this November 6.

December 2022

Legendary Malaysian rockers Datuk Awie, Ella, Muss as well as Man Kidal will be performing at the prestigious Istana Budaya while Sarawak will be hosting a two day festival coined as the Sunbear Festival. — Picture via Facebook and Instagram/ Sunbearfest and Menara Network.

Local rock fans rejoice as legendary Malaysian rockers will be taking the centre stage at the Rock On 40: The Legends concert which will commence at the Panggung Sari, Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur this December 2 and 3.

Theconcert covers the journey of rock music in Malaysia for over 40 years and will be featuring prominent names such as Datuk Awie, Ella, Muss, as well as guitar hero, Man Kidal.

American singer-songwriter Keshi meanwhile will be heading to Live 8, KLCC this December 3 for his Hell/Heaven Tour.

In Kuching Sarawak, the Sunbear Festival will be taking place on December 9 and 10.

The festival will feature both international and local acts such as Indonesian rapper, Ramengvrl, Chilean-Norwegian singer, Boy Pablo as well as local performers, Lunadira and Plague of Happiness.

More performers for the line-up are expected to be announced soon.

2023

2023 will kick-off with a concert by the King of Mandopop, Jay Chou while in March, world famous K-pop girl's group Blackpink will be rocking Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook and Twitter/ TicketCharge and Blackpink.

The new year is expected to open with a concert by the Taiwan King of Mandopop, Jay Chou, who will be performing at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on January 15, as part of his Carnival World Tour which is Chou’s eighth concert tour to celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Meanwhile, on March 4, Malaysia will once again host one of the World’s famous K-pop girl’s groups, Blackpink who has announced Kuala Lumpur as part of The Born Pink World Tour.

The girls will be kickstarting their world tour from Seoul, South Korea in October this year and will be making their way all around the globe in the coming months.

Word on the street is....

With more names scheduled to perform here coming in, we have it in good authority of some of the prominent acts that may head to our shores soon.

Amongst the names includes American rock band, My Chemical Romance, The Killers as well as British band Muse.

There are also whispers of Indonesian band, Sheila On 7 heading to Malaysia soon while local songstress Yuna is also rumoured be planning a show in conjunction with the release of her latest album Y3.