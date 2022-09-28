‘Deadpool 3’ will feature Hugh Jackman (left) and Ryan Reynolds as iconic Marvel frenemies Wolverine and Deadpool. — Pictures by AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Hugh Jackman is set to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

An announcement video posted on social by Ryan Reynolds shared his ‘search’ for the right story to bring foul-mouthed mercenary Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

His deep search yielded nothing, instead, he choose an old idea to bring Wolverine and Deadpool together.

"Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman walks by casually in the background.

"Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman replies.

The video ends with a teaser art of Deadpool’s logo being slashed by Wolverine’s claws accompanied by Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, humorously subtitled as ‘I will always love Hugh.’

Finally, the video also revealed Deadpool 3’s official release date, September 6, 2024.

Marvel fans were overjoyed and surprised as Jackman has stated many times in interviews that 2016’s Logan would be his final portrayal of Wolverine.

Logan director James Mangold shared a short clip of Wolverine being killed off in the film as a cryptic response to the news of Jackman’s return.

Free Guy and The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy is set to direct with screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who wrote the first two Deadpool films.

Reynolds and Jackman have also had a comedic love-hate relationship off-screen on social media which has made fans even more excited for their on-screen pairing.

The duo first starred alongside each other in the universally disliked X-Men Origins: Wolverine where Reynold’s Deadpool was far away from his comic book counterpart.

After leaked test footage and an outcry from fans, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were released with Reynolds portraying a comic-accurate, foul-mouthed, red and black suited version of the character.

Both of the Deadpool films became the highest-grossing X-Men films, each earning over RM3.6 billion worldwide.