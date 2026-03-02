GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Central Leadership Council has decided to suspend Penang state executive councillor Fahmi Zainol from all party posts with immediate effect.

The action was taken against Fahmi, who is the Pantai Jerejak assemblyman and also the state Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman, after he was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said the decision was made at the council meeting yesterday.

She said the suspension from all party posts will be in force until the conclusion of his court case.

“Regarding his post in the Penang State Assembly, the PKR secretary-general will send a letter to the Chief Minister soon,” she said in a statement.

On February 27, Fahmi, 35, pleaded not guilty in the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court to voluntarily causing hurt to his wife last week.

The court allowed bail of RM2,000 with one surety and fixed April 28 for the next mention.

At the same meeting, the council also discussed the show cause letter issued to Pandan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Fuziah said the party has received his reply, and noted that Rafizi remains a party member, and reminded him to always adhere to the party’s constitution, code of ethics and disciplinary rules.

The council meeting was also told that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table an emergency motion in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow (March 2), condemning the brutal attacks by Israel and its allies against Iran.

Meanwhile, the council said PKR received 14,225 new members between October 2025 and January 2026. — Bernama