SEOUL, March 1 — Rose, a member of K-pop group BLACKPINK, has made history by becoming the first artist from the industry to win a trophy at Britain’s most prestigious pop music awards, Yonhap News Agency reported.

She secured the International Song of the Year prize at the 46th Brit Awards on Saturday (British time) for APT., her collaborative hit with American pop star Bruno Mars.

“Give a shoutout to BLACKPINK. Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa; I love you guys so much. Thank you for always inspiring me,” Rose said on stage after receiving the trophy in Manchester, naming her fellow group members.

“Bruno, I’m receiving this award on behalf of both of us. Thank you so much for everything, for being my biggest mentor and best friend,” she added, also offering thanks to Teddy, the founder and chief producer of her agency, The Black Label.

APT., a pre-release single from her first studio album, rosie, became a global sensation following its release in October 2024.

The track pairs bright pop harmonies with an addictive refrain inspired by a popular Korean drinking game known as the “apartment game”. It logged a 45-week run on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest ever for a K-pop track, where it peaked at No. 3. It peaked at No. 2 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, remaining on the chart for more than a year.

In September 2025, it earned her two trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards, including the top prize for Song of the Year.

APT. was additionally nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year — two of the six “general field” categories — as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, at this year’s Grammy Awards but did not secure a trophy. — Bernama-Yonhap