PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has advised that recent airspace closures in parts of the Middle East may disrupt certain international flight services.

In a statement today, CAAM said airlines operating to and from the affected region could face delays, retiming, rerouting or cancellations due to evolving airspace restrictions and operational considerations.

“Such measures are undertaken in the interest of safety and in compliance with international aviation requirements.

“CAAM is closely monitoring the situation and engaging with the relevant airlines to ensure passenger interests continue to be safeguarded,” the statement said.

In an advisory to airlines, the authority reminded carriers operating flights to and from Malaysia to promptly inform passengers of any changes to scheduled departure or arrival times, including delays, rescheduling, rerouting or cancellations.

Airlines were also urged to provide appropriate care, assistance and alternative travel options to affected passengers in accordance with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC).

“Maintain clear, timely and transparent communication throughout the disruption period. Airlines are expected to take all reasonable steps to minimise inconvenience and to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements at all times,” the statement said.

CAAM advised passengers travelling to, from or transiting through the affected region to regularly check their flight status directly with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Passengers should also ensure their contact details in booking records are accurate and up to date to receive notifications, and contact their airline for rebooking options, refunds or further assistance in the event of any disruption.

Those who believe their rights under the MACPC have not been observed should first seek resolution with the airline concerned. If the issue remains unresolved, a complaint may be lodged through CAAM’s official consumer channels for further review.

CAAM said it will continue to monitor developments and work closely with industry stakeholders to ensure safe operations and protect consumer rights. — Bernama