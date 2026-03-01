KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 – The K-pop craze continues as KL is set to host yet another big K-pop concert next month.

Organised by HIFIVE Entertainment and K-Wave, the K-Sarang Super Concert 2026 will be making its debut this April 11 featuring two prominent acts that are no strangers to local fans.

Kyuhyun, the acclaimed vocalist from popular boy group Super Junior, will be returning to KL sooner than expected and is set to serenade local fans with his soulful ballads and magnetic stage presence.

Super Junior had just recently celebrated their 20th anniversary with a special concert coined as the Super Show 10 which took place at Axiata Arena on January 17.

Joining Kyuhyun is the nine-member monster rookie group Artist Hall of Fame (AHOF), whose hit single Rendezvous is taking over radio airwaves despite the group only debuting last July.

Although AHOF is relatively new, some of their members are veterans who have appeared in many South Korean reality singing competitions such as Boys Planet and Produce X 101.

The K-Sarang Super Concert 2026 is also scheduled to take place at the newly opened lifestyle and event hub Arch Galeries located along Jalan Tun Razak.

Arch Galeries which opened in November last year currently housed two halls in its vicinity which are the 2,000 pax Hall A and 5,000 pax Hall B.

“K-Sarang Super Concert isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of love for K-pop and the unity it brings to fans around the world,” said HIFIVE Entertainment’s managing director, Sean Pereira.

“We’re proud to present a platform where Malaysian fans can experience their favorite artists up close, creating memories that transcend language and borders.”

“K-Sarang’ is a premier live event brand established to host future and upcoming K-pop concerts in Malaysia,” he said.

Tickets for K-Sarang Super Concert are available now with prices ranging from RM388 to RM888.

Additionally, every ticketholder will receive digitally signed photo cards and posters.

Those opting for premium categories will enjoy extra fan perks including signed polaroid photos, sound check access and send-off sessions to bid their final goodbye to the artists after the concert.

For more information on K-Sarang Super Concert 2026, please visit https://www.ticket2u.com.my/