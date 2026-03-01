SEOUL, March 1 — In a surprise turn of events that has sent ripples through the K-pop community, three-fifths of the internationally renowned girl group NewJeans have been spotted in the United Kingdom.

The members in question—Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein—were reportedly seen attending a performance of the hit musical Cabaret in London's West End, marking a rare public outing amid ongoing legal complexities surrounding the group's future .

According to a detailed account from a fan who was present at the Kit Kat Club inside the Playhouse Theatre, the trio were seated just two rows ahead, accompanied by security.

The eyewitness, who shared the story on social media, recounted the moment of realisation. "I saw a really pretty girl, and discussed with my sister as to whether she was a celebrity or an influencer. Based on the bodyguard, I concluded that she was an idol," the fan wrote. "Later, I took a good look and discovered that it was Haerin, Hyein and Hanni" .

The sighting gained an extra layer of authenticity during the intermission. The fan encountered Hyein in the restroom and seized the opportunity to greet her. "I greeted her and asked if she was a NewJeans member, and she nodded," the fan reported, adding a personal touch by noting, "Her skin was really good, and she seemed to be as tall as me (I'm 175cm)" .

Due to the theatre's strict no-photography policy, no images of the outing exist, leaving the encounter as a cherished memory for the fan.

Fueling the rumours is another sighting of the girls via what seems to be a leaked CCTV screenshot showing them in a dance studio rehearsing as a trio.

The (unnamed) dance studio in question has stated that they were not the source of the leaked footage and that it was taken by someone unauthorised to share the imagery.

This particular trio—quickly nicknamed the "3H" by fans online (Hanni, Haerin, Hyein)—holds significant weight given the current status of the group.

Following a high-profile legal ruling in October 2025 that affirmed the validity of ADOR's exclusive contracts with all five members, the paths of the members have seemingly diverged.

Haerin and Hyein were the first to express their intention to return to activities with the agency, with Hanni later confirmed to be rejoining them.

Their joint appearance in London suggests a strong personal bond despite the professional uncertainties.

The absence of the other two members, Minji and Danielle, was immediately noted and has fueled further speculation.

Danielle has reportedly left the group and is facing legal proceedings regarding her contract termination.

Meanwhile, Minji's status remains the subject of intense rumor. Although she was the subject of a separate, unconfirmed sighting in London roughly ten days prior to this event, her future with ADOR is still reportedly under discussion, with some whispers suggesting she might follow former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin to a new venture.